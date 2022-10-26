'We worked hard today:' Community reacts to major fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of acres of land have been burning and have been doing so since Monday morning, while firefighters have finally controlled the 70-acre blaze.

Up to 85 firefighters are working it. Community members have come together to try to make these brave women's and mens' lives a little easier.

“It's what we should do," said Travis Owens-Whitehead, the owner of Owens Market. His business is 30 miles away from the wildfires in the Blue Hill area. "I’ll never have a customer walk through my door. It will always be friends and family.”

That sort of mentally is why he opened the market’s doors to collect donations for firefighters.

"It doesn’t matter if we know the person next door or not. Or the person across the street or up the road if we know there’s something they’re in need of as a community let’s help out and do what we can," he said.

That includes everything from food, water and even baby wipes.

“It’s just very fulfilling to see people supporting each other," said John Mitchell, Hart of TN executive director. "Today, we’ve seen everybody come together to provide some hope in the middle of what we feel like is coming to a close for the night, but they will be watching it.”

The Harrison Ferry Fire Department is the hub for donations, and all the items here came from the community.

"We were fighting hard today," said firefighter James Jones.

Owens-Whitehead doesn’t know his neighbors up the road, but knows sending a little aid their way means a lot.

“I think as a county and as a community, we need to at least show them that, 'Hey we’re grateful.'”