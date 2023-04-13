"We would do it again" Republicans unapologetic about expelling Tennessee lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With his left hand on the Bible, and his right hand lifted, Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) took an oath to rejoin the body, that just a week ago, kicked him out. "But our Democracy is powered by people, and people power always wins," said Rep. Pearson, shortly after the ceremony at Legislative Plaza.

Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby County Commission voted unanimously to send Pearson back to Nashville after he was expelled by the legislature for leading a protest on the House floor over gun safety. In his remarks to supporters, Pearson made it clear he didn't show any deference to the super-majority and his brand of defiance was here to stay. "We were told we didn’t belong here, but today, just a week later, there’s resurrection, there’s promise to a persecuted people," said Rep. Pearson. "We continue the fight to end gun violence and elevate the issues of communities that are struggling in Tennessee."

While Democrats remain unapologetic about the floor protest that led to all the controversy, the same word could be used to describe House Republicans for kicking the members out. "You can’t step into the well, whip out a bullhorn and start yelling at folks, you just simply can’t do it," said Rep. William Lamberth, the Republican House Majority Leader. "So, none of our members regret the decision to make the expulsion decision, and we would do it again if that type of behavior happens on this floor."

Republicans showed a united front to reporters, but leaked audio posted by left leaning political blog, the Tennessee Holler, paints a different picture. "If you don’t believe we’re at war for our republic, with all love and respect to you – you need a different job. The left wants Tennessee so bad, because if they get us, the southeast falls," said Rep. Scott Cepicky, a Republican from Culleoka, in the Holler recording.

The audio was taken from a closed door Republican meeting, where members began accosting those who refused to vote to expel the third member of the Tennessee Three — Representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville.)

"I feel like we were hung out to dry by a couple of members. And Jody, I’m just going to say it here because you signed a letter. You straight up came to me and said you were 100% where I was. And you went on the House floor and you did the opposite," said Rep. Jason Zachary, a Republican from Knoxville, in the Holler recording.

"I’m going to defend myself," said Rep. Jody Barrett, a Republican from Dickson. "I told leadership what was going on. I told them I had problems. I had questions. I had a plan to fix it."

We reached out to a spokesperson for the Tennessee House Republican Caucus. They replied succinctly, "We have no comment about private conversations."

Regardless of the vote, one truth is hard to miss. The lawmakers Republicans vowed to remove are officially sworn back in.