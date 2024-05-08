Wednesday morning flash flooding causes problems in Sumner Co., including at White House High School

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Conditions were really hazardous in Robertson and Sumner Counties on Wednesday morning.

At least one house was struck by lightning. That was in Gallatin on Tucker Place.

There were also widespread street closures after inches of water fell in a short period of time. Most of Tyree Springs Road was covered in water for some time.

White House High School had a mess of their own to cleanup.

According to students and their parents, brown water flooded part of the school including some of the theater.

At the back of the school, we saw maintenance crews marching through mud and laying yellow sandbags by openings. Doors were propped open to air the building out.

A sophomore student said the flooding made it impossible to focus, so he and others left early.

"Classes weren't really ongoing, and I'm not trying to walk in between buildings if it's going to be raining the entire time when the awnings provide so little protection and coverage from the elements," said Collin Zimmerlee.

We left multiple messages for Sumner County Schools for more information on the flooding. We are still waiting for a response.

This community doesn't expect to be in the clear until at least Thursday morning. That's a full 24 hours after things got started.