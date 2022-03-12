Watch
Weekend Peek-In: A look at events happening this weekend March 12-13

Nashville Zoo
Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 21:52:35-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something to do when the snow abates?

Here's some fun ideas to hang out in the city this weekend.

Cheekwood in Bloom — all weekend

Cheekwood in Bloom will be open through April 10.

DinoTrek at the Nashville Zoo — all weekend

DinoTrek lasts until July 31.

  • Features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that hiss, spit and more.
  • Admission is $4 a person in addition to Zoo admission
  • Tickets available at the door

Farm to Tap — Saturday only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

