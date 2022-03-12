Weekend Peek-In: A look at events happening this weekend March 12-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something to do when the snow abates?
Here's some fun ideas to hang out in the city this weekend.
Cheekwood in Bloom — all weekend
Cheekwood in Bloom will be open through April 10.
- Features 250,000 flowers
- Admission starts at $20 for adults and $13 for kids
- Click here to make a reservation and buy tickets https://cheekwood.org/buy-tickets/
DinoTrek at the Nashville Zoo — all weekend
DinoTrek lasts until July 31.
- Features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that hiss, spit and more.
- Admission is $4 a person in addition to Zoo admission
- Tickets available at the door
Farm to Tap — Saturday only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Showcase features 30 in-state craft breweries as well as food trucks, vendors and entertainment.
- You must be over 21 to get in.
- Tickets start at $50. You can buy them here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-taptm-nashville-tailgate-brewery-tickets-221039353657?aff=odcleoeventsincollectio