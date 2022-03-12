Weekend Peek-In: A look at events happening this weekend March 12-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something to do when the snow abates?

Here's some fun ideas to hang out in the city this weekend.

Cheekwood in Bloom — all weekend

Cheekwood in Bloom will be open through April 10.

Features 250,000 flowers

Admission starts at $20 for adults and $13 for kids

Click here to make a reservation and buy tickets https://cheekwood.org/buy-tickets/

DinoTrek at the Nashville Zoo — all weekend

DinoTrek lasts until July 31.

Features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that hiss, spit and more.

Admission is $4 a person in addition to Zoo admission

Tickets available at the door

Farm to Tap — Saturday only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.