Weekend Peek In: What do in the Nashville area April 2-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With spring in the air, Middle Tennessee is abounding with events to attend this weekend.
Here's a couple of places you can go.
Mule Day
Saturday and Sunday at Maury County Park in Columbia
Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday near Carmack Blvd. and S. Main Street
Mule Pulling Tennessee Championship at 2 p.m.
Live music and clogging at 6 p.m.
Details here: https://muleday.com/
Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival
Multiple shows featuring songwriters at different venues across Nashville
Find details and the cost of tickets here: https://tinpansouth.com/
2nd Annual Banana Pudding Festival
Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds
Free jump houses, food trucks, and train rides
Try more than 20 banana puddings for $5
Details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/4465493186866647/
East Nashville Robot Parade
People in robot costumes will be walking down Electric Avenue to the song Electric Avenue
Saturday 1 p.m. along Electric Avenue in East Nashville