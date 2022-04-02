Weekend Peek In: What do in the Nashville area April 2-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With spring in the air, Middle Tennessee is abounding with events to attend this weekend.

Here's a couple of places you can go.

Mule Day

Saturday and Sunday at Maury County Park in Columbia

Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday near Carmack Blvd. and S. Main Street

Mule Pulling Tennessee Championship at 2 p.m.

Live music and clogging at 6 p.m.

Details here: https://muleday.com/

Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival

Multiple shows featuring songwriters at different venues across Nashville

Find details and the cost of tickets here: https://tinpansouth.com/

2nd Annual Banana Pudding Festival

Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds

Free jump houses, food trucks, and train rides

Try more than 20 banana puddings for $5

Details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/4465493186866647/

East Nashville Robot Parade

People in robot costumes will be walking down Electric Avenue to the song Electric Avenue

Saturday 1 p.m. along Electric Avenue in East Nashville