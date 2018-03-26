Weekend Shooting Victim Dies, Police Conduct Homicide Investigation

4:42 PM, Mar 26, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A weekend shooting victim has died. He was found in a car in Clarksville with a gunshot wound.

Clarksville Police officials said they have opened a homicide investigation into the shooting.

Cameron Rosario Ortiz, 20, of Clarksville was found on the 2100 block of Memorial Drive Sunday night

Based on preliminary information, the shooting did not appear to be random and the public, in general, was not in danger.  

Details of the incident were not released. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Cunningham at 931-648-0656, ext 5195 or the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477.

