Weekly market to support dozens of local Black-owned businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 50 Black-owned businesses will come together in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood for the first ever Wedge Market.

The weekly Wedge Market kicks off Sunday, lasting from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Wedge Building, located at 2020 Lindell Avenue. The market will be happening weekly on Sundays moving forward.

The organization putting on the event, Shop Black City Tour, was founded locally in 2019. It's known for hosting vendor markets for businesses not only in Nashville, but across the country in 30 cities.

During the pandemic, Shop Black City Tour helped 650 Black-owned businesses generate more than $300,000.

The founders hope to channel momentum and enthusiasm into these local businesses through Sunday's event, which is the first of its kind for them.

The Wedge Market is an opportunity to help them rebound in 2022, as Black-owned small businesses were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

You can find more information about Shop Black City Tour here.