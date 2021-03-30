WeGo buses running instead of WeGo Star due to debris along tracks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WeGo Star train is still out of service after this past weekend’s rain and flooding event. WeGo Transit will instead operate buses between stations to accommodate train passengers.

WeGo said the train route closure is a result of excess debris along the tracks.

There will be no service to Martha Station.



There will be no service to Martha Station. Riders who normally board at Martha were encouraged to board at Hamilton Springs or Mt. Juliet. WeGo said separate bus routes will operate for Wilson and Davidson County riders.

WeGo Transit released the following information:

“For Wilson County riders, a bus will depart Lebanon at 6 a.m., stop at Hamilton Springs at 6:20 a.m., Mt. Juliet at 6:45 a.m. and arrive at Riverfront at approximately 7:15 a.m. In the afternoon, a bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and stop at the Mt. Juliet, Hamilton Springs, and Lebanon stations.”

“For Davidson County riders, bus will depart from Hermitage Station at 6:09 a.m., stop at Donelson at 6:16 a.m. A second bus will depart from Hermitage Station at 7:04 a.m., stop at Donelson Station at 7:11 a.m. In the afternoon, passengers traveling to Donelson or Hermitage may catch the 4:23 p.m. route 6 Lebanon Pike bus.”

“Another bus will depart Riverfront Station at 5:10 p.m. and travel to Donelson and Hermitage stations. The Route 93 Star West End Shuttle will be timed to meet all riders at Riverfront.”

WeGo said regular train service will resume once the tracks are clear. For the latest updates, follow WeGo Public Transit on social media and visit WeGoTransit.com for continuous updates. You can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App for detailed information and service updates or call Customer Care at 615-862-5950.