WeGo buses will mostly resume regular routes at 5:15 p.m. Monday

WeGo
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 22, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo public transit will resume their regular schedule for most bus routes at 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

At 7:15 p.m., Route 19 Herman will resume regular service, and all routes will officially operate on schedule starting Tuesday, Jan. 23.

All WeGo weather alerts and snow detours are posted online if you are unsure whether or not your bus is on its normal schedule.

There is also a full list of all snow route detours with a more detailed layout.


