WeGo extends express bus routes to Antioch, Murfreesboro for Nashville SC games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With parking usually a struggle near Geodis Park, WeGo and the Nashville Soccer Club are joining together for the rest of the regular season and will extend that to any home playoff games.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nashville SC and offer sports fans a ride with WeGo,” said Steve Bland, CEO of WeGo Public Transit. "As we continue to grow, it is these types of partnerships that will continue to advance public transit in our city."

Buses will stop at two park-and-ride locations: Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro and the Hickory Hollow stop located at the Global Mall in Antioch. Service will operate for the Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 games and any home playoff games to be announced.

The cost is $8.50 for a round-trip ticket and is available through the QuickTicket fare payment system, which can be found at QuickTicketTN.com.

Fans should purchase two "1-Ride Express Bus Passes" to cover their round-trip fare on their QuickTicket card or phone app. Parking is free at both park-and-ride lots. The drop-off and pick-up location at Geodis Park will be on Wedgewood Avenue near parking lot 11. All WeGo buses are ADA-compliant.

Oct. 14 bus schedule



Depart from Old Fort Park at 5:50 p.m.

Depart from Hickory Hollow at 6:15 p.m.

Arrive at Geodis Park at 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 bus schedule



Depart from Old Fort Park at 3:20 p.m.

Depart from Hickory Hollow at 3:45 p.m.

Arrive at Geodis Park at 4:15 p.m.