Watch Now
News

Actions

WeGo extends express bus routes to Antioch, Murfreesboro for Nashville SC games

Fans face parking challenges at Nashville SC home opener
Dan Blommel
While some residents displayed 'no parking' signs outside their homes, others invited fans to park on their property near Geodis Park for a fee.
Fans face parking challenges at Nashville SC home opener
Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 15:37:30-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With parking usually a struggle near Geodis Park, WeGo and the Nashville Soccer Club are joining together for the rest of the regular season and will extend that to any home playoff games.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nashville SC and offer sports fans a ride with WeGo,” said Steve Bland, CEO of WeGo Public Transit. "As we continue to grow, it is these types of partnerships that will continue to advance public transit in our city."

Buses will stop at two park-and-ride locations: Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro and the Hickory Hollow stop located at the Global Mall in Antioch. Service will operate for the Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 games and any home playoff games to be announced.

The cost is $8.50 for a round-trip ticket and is available through the QuickTicket fare payment system, which can be found at QuickTicketTN.com.

Fans should purchase two "1-Ride Express Bus Passes" to cover their round-trip fare on their QuickTicket card or phone app. Parking is free at both park-and-ride lots. The drop-off and pick-up location at Geodis Park will be on Wedgewood Avenue near parking lot 11. All WeGo buses are ADA-compliant.

Oct. 14 bus schedule

  • Depart from Old Fort Park at 5:50 p.m.
  • Depart from Hickory Hollow at 6:15 p.m.
  • Arrive at Geodis Park at 6:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 bus schedule

  • Depart from Old Fort Park at 3:20 p.m.
  • Depart from Hickory Hollow at 3:45 p.m.
  • Arrive at Geodis Park at 4:15 p.m.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens