WeGo joins list of public transportation services to drop mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Masks will no longer be required by WeGo Transit.

The service announced Tuesday morning that it will no longer require masks following a court order on Monday. A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate that extended to air travel and other public transportation. The federal mask mandate had recently been extended until May 3.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In the hours after the court ruling, several transportation services followed suit by dropping their mask requirements. The four largest U.S. airlines, Delta, American, United and Southwest, halted mask mandates for domestic flights. Nashville International Airport officials also made the decision to drop the requirement.

Uber updated its policy beginning Tuesday, which now states riders and drivers are no longer required to wear masks when using the service. Passengers are now again allowed to sit in the front seat as well.