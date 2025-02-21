WeGo pitches updated bus schedule to roll out with better stop times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo is proposing changes to roll out this summer that could cut down on wait times for riders.

This would include Lebanon, Murfreesboro and Gallatin Pikes during the week. On the weekend, it would change along Dickerson, Charlotte, Murfreesboro and Gallatin Pikes.

These changes are part of the Choose How You Move plan that Nashvillians voted for in November.

"The improvements chronicled here speak to exactly why we needed dedicated funding provided by Choose How You Move," Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. "With dedicated funding, WeGo is making routes more convenient and accessible, improving frequency, and improving weekend options around the county. In our standard budget process, the funding to make these improvements would have competed with all our other needs. Now with our long-range goals in mind, we can make transportation work for more Nashvillians."

Here are the changes

Weekday midday frequency improvements



6 Lebanon Pike – from hourly to every 30 minutes

Weekday evening frequency improvements



55 Murfreesboro Pike – from 20 minutes to 15 minutes

56 Gallatin Pike – from 20 minutes to 15 minutes

Weekend frequency improvements



23 Dickerson Pike – from 25 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

50 Charlotte Pike – from 20-30 minutes to 15 minutes. (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

55 Murfreesboro Pike – from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.); from 20-30 minutes to 15 minutes (weekend evenings)

56 Gallatin Pike – from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.); from 20-30 minutes to 15 minutes (weekend evenings)

Route Adjustments



19 Herman – move end of the line from Tennessee & 51 st to Charlotte & 53 rd Ave. N

to Charlotte & 53 Ave. N WeGo Link – expand service in the Broadmoor area of East Nashville and the Elm Hill Pike area of Donelson

Access on Demand – add service on Saturdays (4:45 a.m. to 1 a.m.) and Sundays/Holidays (4:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Do you want to chime in?

For more detailed information on these changes, customers are invited to visit the Customer Information Window at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central or online at WeGoTransit.com.

Public meetings will occur as follows:

● Tuesday, March 18 from 12-1 p.m., Virtual meeting [nashville.webex.com]

(Webex) Access Code 2499 126 530; Password 3pfQifFP23T; Phone 720-650-7664.

● Thursday, March 20 from 6-7 p.m., Virtual meeting [nashville.webex.com]

(Webex) Access code 2496 744 3994; Password M2hSbSgNE47; Phone 720-650-7664.

● Tuesday, March 25 from 12-1 p.m., public meeting, Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Nashville.

