WeGo Public Transit placing all service on hold until further notice due to the severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is placing all service on hold until further notice effective 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 25 due to the severe weather.
WeGo Access service is also suspended.
Current weather conditions have caused problems with the communication infrastructure required to communicate with the buses and crews are working to fix the situation.
Regular service updates will continue to be posted at WeGoTransit.com.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.
- Carrie Sharp