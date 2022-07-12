NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — WeGo Transit riders can now weigh in on proposed changes to the service in Nashville. WeGo said this is in response to ridership needs.

The public comment period will run from July 12 through August 2. There will be six public meetings about the proposals. Attendance is not required to make a comment, they can be called in, mailed or emailed.

● Thursday, July 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. — Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Lane, Hermitage

● Monday, July 25 from 12-1 p.m. — Virtual meeting (webex) Access Code 2484 338 3558; phone 720-650-7664

● Tuesday, July 26 from 12-2 p.m. — WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Nashville

● Wednesday, July 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. — Southeast Community Center (Global Mall at the Crossings), 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, unit 202, Antioch

● Thursday, July 28, 2:30 p.m. — Nashville MTA Board Meeting, Tennessee Bankers Association, 211 Athens Way

● Tuesday, August 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. — Goodlettsville Branch Library, 205 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville

WeGo said you can also go to the customer information window or to its website for more information on the changes. For information on registration, you can go to the website or call

615-862-5950.

Proposed Fall service changes per WeGo:

Route adjustments:



6 Lebanon Pike – change routing from downtown to Hermitage Avenue

9 MetroCenter – change routing from downtown to Germantown

29 Jefferson – change routing to and from downtown to use Rosa L. Parks Boulevard instead of Rep. John Lewis Way

41 Golden Valley – change routing to and from downtown and Jefferson Street

77 Thompson/Wedgewood – eliminate deviation on Glenrose Avenue to Greentree Terrace Apartments

79 Skyline – only serve Skyline Hospital on eastbound trips to Gallatin Pike

88 Dickson – add stop at Bellevue Park & Ride

WeGo Link – expand zone in Antioch and expand service to south Nashville, Hermitage, and Goodlettsville

Schedule adjustments:



6 Lebanon Pike 41 Golden Valley 55 Murfreesboro Pike

9 MetroCenter 52 Nolensville Pike 75 Midtown

Expanded service hours:



Access On Demand – extend weekday evening hours to midnight

Proposed service changes for Spring 2023 per WeGo:

Additional trips in the late evening/night to 1:15 a.m. Monday-Saturday:



3A West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux 52 Nolensville Pike

4 Shelby 23 Dickerson Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike 56 Gallatin Pike

Weekday midday frequency improvements:



7 Hillsboro Pike 8 Eighth Avenue S.

Crosstown service improvements:

