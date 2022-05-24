Watch
News

Actions

WeGo Star to offer service to downtown Nashville on June 11 for CMA Fest

CMA Fest Nissan
WTVF
File - CMA Fest 2019
CMA Fest Nissan
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:53:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit will be running a special train service to downtown Nashville for CMA Fest's Saturday, June 11 shows at Nissan Stadium. Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs are set to take the stage.

The train will depart from Lebanon at 4 p.m. and make stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before arriving at Riverfront Station at 5 p.m. WeGo will operate a returning train that will leave at midnight.

WeGo said 380 round-trip tickets will be available for the train's special event service. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be for sale on the platforms. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted.

Passengers will receive a wristband upon boarding, which will serve as their train ticket. WeGo said the wristband must be shown to the conductor for the return trip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap