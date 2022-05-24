WeGo Star to offer service to downtown Nashville on June 11 for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit will be running a special train service to downtown Nashville for CMA Fest's Saturday, June 11 shows at Nissan Stadium. Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs are set to take the stage.

The train will depart from Lebanon at 4 p.m. and make stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson before arriving at Riverfront Station at 5 p.m. WeGo will operate a returning train that will leave at midnight.

WeGo said 380 round-trip tickets will be available for the train's special event service. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be for sale on the platforms. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted.

Passengers will receive a wristband upon boarding, which will serve as their train ticket. WeGo said the wristband must be shown to the conductor for the return trip.