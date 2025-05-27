WeGo Star to offer service to downtown Nashville on June 7 for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit will be operating a special train service to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest on Saturday, June 7, featuring performances by Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan at Nissan Stadium.

The train will depart from Lebanon at 4 p.m. and will make stops at Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage, and Donelson before arriving at Riverfront Station by 5 p.m. A return train will leave at midnight.

WeGo will offer 380 round-trip tickets for this special event service. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be sold at the platforms.

Please note that weekday star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted. Passengers will receive a wristband upon boarding, which will act as their train ticket.

This wristband must be shown to the conductor for the return trip. Children aged four and under can ride for free but must sit on their guardian's lap. Children aged five and older will require a ticket.

Free parking is available at all train stations. Riders with special boarding needs are encouraged to contact WeGo in advance to arrange the necessary accommodations.

You can reach WeGo at 615-862-5950.

