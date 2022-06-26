NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is preparing to help families celebrate Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Fourth of July event with special transit services. However, regular weekday WeGo Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted for the July 4 train.

The special WeGo train service will be running both to and from downtown. All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, with final departures at 11:15 p.m. Bus riders are encouraged to use the WeGo Central transit center downtown for the bus ride home.

To purchase July 4 train tickets, visit the Tickets Nashville website. Round-trip tickets will cost $15, plus a $2 processing fee. They cannot be purchased at local train station TVMs. Children four or younger will not need a ticket to board, but they must sit on a parent or guardian's lap.

Tickets will remain on sale until 24 hours before the event or until the train is sold out. Only 650 tickets are available.

Train riders will receive one ticket for the full round-trip and must present it to receive a colored wristband for the return. The return train will leave Riverfront Station one hour after the conclusion of the fireworks show.

Road closures and congestion may require unexpected detours of downtown stops.

The 2022 Let Freedom Sing! event is anticipated to be the largest fireworks show in Nashville history, with a concert headlining Old Dominion and the Nashville Symphony. The event will also include a new Family Fun Zone for kids' activities.

The WeGo Star will depart for Nashville at the following times:

Lebanon: 4:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs: 4:08 p.m.

Martha: 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet: 4:25 p.m.

Hermitage: 4:35 p.m.

Donelson: 4:45 p.m.

Riverfront: 5:00 p.m.

The following routes will be operating for customers attempting to travel home after the fireworks:

3 West End/White Bridge

4 Shelby

7 Hillsboro

8 8th Avenue South

14 Whites Creek

17 12th Avenue South

18 Airport

19 Herman

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Road

28 Meridian

29 Jefferson

34 Opry Mills

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

Free Park & Ride lots for the holiday service are at the following locations:

Vanderbilt lots of Natchez Trace

Bellevue Park & Ride



Global Mall at the Crossings

Walton Lane on Gallatin Pike

Dollar General at Hickory Plaza