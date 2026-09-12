WeGo Transit proposes new Antioch bus route connecting jobs, shopping and schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is proposing a new cross-town bus route through Antioch that would connect riders to jobs, retail and schools, along with frequency improvements on several existing routes.

The proposed route would run from Nolensville Pike to Hickory Hollow, serving Bell Road, Tanger Outlets and Century Farms.

"We just want to make it easier for people to get to where they work, to get to education, to be able to get to retail stores, to go shopping. All of these things help people live their lives better," Public Information Officer Eric Melcher said.

Under the proposal, buses on the new route would arrive every 30 to 40 minutes, seven days a week.

Melcher said rising ridership is driving the push for expanded service.

"Ridership's way up. We're up 11% year-to-year, and some of our routes are up even more than that. So that's the nice thing with the service changes is it helps us support places where we know we're getting increased growth," Melcher said.

The transit agency is also proposing shorter wait times on several existing routes. The 8th Avenue South line would run until 1:15 a.m. Funding for the upgrades would come from the city's "Choose How You Move" program.

Melcher outlined the timeline for the proposals moving forward.

"So what will happen is the service changes meetings are coming up in September and October. We'll take that to the board in October and if the board approves it then they'll go into effect in January, January 3rd," Melcher said.

Proposed Winter 2027 service changes

New Antioch cross-town route

Runs from Nolensville Pike to Hickory Hollow

Stops at Tanger Farms Outlet Center

Buses arrive every 30 to 40 minutes, seven days a week

Route 8 — Eighth Avenue South frequency improvements

Weekdays

Every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (currently every 25 to 30 minutes)

Every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (currently every 40 to 60 minutes)

Hourly service extended until 1:15 a.m. (currently ends at 11:15 p.m.)

Saturdays

Every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (currently every 25 to 30 minutes)

Every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (currently every 40 to 60 minutes)

Hourly service extended until 1:15 a.m. (currently ends at 11:15 p.m.)

Sundays

Every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (currently every 40 minutes)

Every 40 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (currently every 60 minutes)

Hourly service extended until 1:15 a.m. (currently ends at 11:15 p.m.)

Route 19 — Herman weekday frequency improvement

Every 20 minutes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (currently every 30 minutes)

Route 42 — St. Cecilia/Cumberland weekend frequency improvement

Every 40 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (currently hourly)

How to weigh in

WeGo wants to hear public feedback on the Winter 2027 plan. Residents can comment online or attend one of four upcoming meetings.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In-person — Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Wednesday, Sept. 30 | Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual via Webex — Meeting ID: 24933421510 | Password: 4a4b9c

Thursday, Oct. 1 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In-person — Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 | 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Virtual via Webex — Meeting ID: 24824646841 | Password: 104001

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com