NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Welcome to the vibrant month of May in Nashville!
From music festivals to cultural celebrations, this month is packed with exciting events that cater to every taste. Here’s your guide to what’s happening in Music City this May!
May 1:
- Metallica at Nissan Stadium
May 3:
- Theo Von at Bridgestone
May 4:
- May the Fourth: The Music of Star Wars at Ascend Amphitheater
May 6:
- Pearl Jam at Bridgestone
- RÜFÜS DU SOL Inhale at Ascend Amphitheater
May 10:
- Shinedown at Bridgestone
May 18:
- The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage at Bridgestone
May 20:
- AC/DC Power Up Tour at Nissan Stadium
May 21:
- Halsey at Ascend Amphitheater
May 29:
- Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone
May 30:
- Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone
May 31:
- Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone
May 5:
- Cinco de Mayo
- Birthday of Buddha
May 12:
- Vesak Buddha Day
May 26:
- Memorial Day
May 30:
- Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Sahib
May 6:
- Nashville SC (U.S. Open Cup)
May 10:
- Savannah Bananas at Nissan Stadium
May 11:
May 16-18:
