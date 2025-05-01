NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Welcome to the vibrant month of May in Nashville!

From music festivals to cultural celebrations, this month is packed with exciting events that cater to every taste. Here’s your guide to what’s happening in Music City this May!

May 1:



Metallica at Nissan Stadium

May 3:



Theo Von at Bridgestone

May 4:



May the Fourth: The Music of Star Wars at Ascend Amphitheater

Shinedown at Bridgestone

AC/DC Power Up Tour at Nissan Stadium

Halsey at Ascend Amphitheater

Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone

Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone

Music City Rodeo at Bridgestone

May 23-25:



May 5:



Cinco de Mayo

Birthday of Buddha

Vesak Buddha Day

Memorial Day

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Sahib

Nashville SC (U.S. Open Cup)

Savannah Bananas at Nissan Stadium

May 16-18:



