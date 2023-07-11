'We’re all feeling it': Businesses impacted by the Broadway bridge closure for the next two months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadway is easily one of Downtown Nashville's busiest arteries, but for the next two months, it will be closed as the bridge is completely demolished and rebuilt in the same spot.

TDOT says they had no choice. When inspecting the bridge built in 1948, they found serious deterioration. But rebuilding the bridge may hurt nearby businesses in the process.

Leave it to the Frist to still paint a rosy picture, despite the fact the main route to their art museum is currently inaccessible.

"We hope that there’s are more beautiful things to see inside the building once they arrive," said Hans Schmitt-Matzen, Director of Internal Affairs for the Frist. "We’re all making the best of sort of an imperfect eight weeks."

Employees at the upscale Mexican restaurant Saint Anejo are doing all they can to still fill seats, despite the closed streets.

"We’re confirming reservations or calling guests. We’re letting them know the best path," said Jackie Henning, senior sales and events manager of M Street Restaurants which owns Saint Anejo.

For the next two months, McGavock Street is the only way you can get to Saint Anejo because 11th Avenue and other nearby streets are also closed due to the bridge construction project. That's why the restaurant is serving up a different strategy — they're now encouraging reservations.

"We want our guests to know that if they’re going to make the effort to come out this way, we’re going to have a table out and waiting for them," said Henning.

The Frist is encouraging their patrons to use their Demonbruen entrance, and they've erected a sign-out front to make a little light of the situation.

"Take a break from the traffic, come in, and see some art," Schmitt-Matzen said.

Only time will tell if the new bridge is a work of art, but at the very least, they'll settle for it being more workable for their businesses.

"Oh it’s going to be beautiful, we’re so excited," said Schmitt-Matzen, who is excited for wider pedestrian sidewalks.

"We’re all feeling it, and if we can find a solution faster, that would be great," Henning said.

If everything goes according to plan, the Broadway Bridge will reopen to at least partial vehicle traffic by early September. Parts of Broadway will reopen next week for the SEC Media Days at the Grand Hyatt in Downtown Nashville.