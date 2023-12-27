'We’re devastated': Longtime customers say farewell to Sylvan Park's McCabe Pub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the Sylvan Park neighborhood, you can find places that plate Italian, Mexican and even barbecue. But there's one spot in particular that serves way more than just food.

"A BLT with one leaf of lettuce is just a standard," said Lucy Organ, a longtime customer.

You might call McCabe Pub a scoop of old school Nashville.

"Every time you come in here you see somebody you know," said Greg Wood, another loyal customer.

"We need regular food and places where you meet each other and recognize each other," said Organ.

Lucy and her mother love coming to McCabe's so much, it's become part of their weekly routine.

"Traditionally, after Wednesday church, she came to the pub for lunch," explained Organ. "If we’re not here by 11:30, they’re standing in the parking lot saying where are they?"

Perhaps fittingly, Lucy and her mom found out about the big news at church this week.

"A lay reader at church said oh you know they’re closing — and my mother practically fell out of her chair," she said.

After 41 years, the Dean family that owns McCabe Pub has decided to close the Sylvan Park staple in January. They haven't settled on their final day of service. But Greg wasn't going to gamble and miss it.

"Well I thought I needed to get back in here before it did close so I could get that last cheeseburger," said Wood. "I walked in without a hat because I knew I was going to get a hat today."

So far, the Deans haven't commented on why they're choosing to shut down the place, other than it's time to do so. But many of their loyal customers think it's just a symptom of a changing Nashville.

"It’s just the growth. We keep going bigger and higher every day," said Wood.

"How many 40 different kinds of beer places do we need?" said Organ.

Until that final day comes, Lucy and her mom will come as often as they can to eat up as much old school charm as they can.

"Every other day, maybe? If we can talk them into opening on Sundays so we can get one more day of the week," joked Organ.

In all seriousness, Lucy says this place will always have a piece of their heart. "The people are wonderful, all the waiters are wonderful," she said. "This has been a foundation rock for my family and my mother in particular."

As for what's next for the property, evidently the building is for sale and the owners are hoping it will remain some sort of a hospitality concept.