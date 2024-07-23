We're following through with a Tennessee voter who was asked to show proof of their citizenship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With President Biden dropping out of the presidential race, we're all watching to see what happens next.

That includes around 14,000 voters in Tennessee who got a letter last month from the Secretary of State's office, asking them to send in documentation that they're qualified to vote.

I spoke with someone who received one of those letters last month, and Monday I checked back in with her after a major update from the state.

Alba Garcia was one of about 14,000 people who got a letter asking them to send in proof of their U.S. Citizenship, even though it's something she's had for 10 years.

Now, the Associated Press reports that the Secretary of State's office is sending another letter to some of those voters, clarifying that even if they don't respond to the letter, their names won't be removed from the voter rolls.

After Alba got her letter, she went to cast her vote before election day, but Alba says she had no problem voting, just like any other time she's gone to the polls.

Especially after this weekend's developments, Alba says, that's a right that is more important than ever.