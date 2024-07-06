"We're in crisis": Animal shelter volunteers use own money to waive adoption fees, get more dogs adopted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal shelters across the country need help.

In Williamson County, the shelter has seen about 130 less adoptions this year compared to 2023.

"Our adoptions so far this year are down 18% over last year, but our intake has stayed the same," explained shelter director Ondrea Johnson.

"We're in crisis," added lead volunteer Jennifer Biggs, who noted dogs are staying longer amounts of time. "To me that was a red flag like we're out of space, that hasn't happened here yet."

Both say over 100 dogs at the Williamson County animal center need to be adopted.

That's why volunteers decided to pitch in their own money to waive adoption fees for their event next weekend.

From Thursday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13, you can adopt dogs, puppies and cats for free.

"We are full. We need you," said Biggs.

Together, for the first time ever, the team raised $5,000 in hopes to clear the shelter completely.

"It feels good to be part of a team that's all working towards the same goal. We all love animals and we all want these animals to end up in a great home," she concluded.

Even if you're not in the market for a dog, the shelter will have family-friendly activities everyone can enjoy during the weekend, like a Playgroup Open House for visitors to learn how dogs socialize, face painting, sidewalk chalk and many chances to meet puppies and dogs.

