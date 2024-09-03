We're inching closer to Autumn! Here's what we're looking forward to most!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fall in Middle Tennessee is a spectacular time and we are creeping up on it! While the temps may be on the high side for now, it's time to start planning for those cool autumn activities.

We have plenty of fall aficionados in our newsroom and we've gathered their things about the season!

It's the start of spooky season

You can explore the haunted side of history at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, take the little ones to Boo at the Zoo or head on to one of the haunted houses in the area!

Ghost tours at the Hermitage run nightly at 6:30 p.m. starting Thursday, September 19 and will be offered twice a night from 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. October 26-31.

Boo at the Zoo runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from October 11-31.

We have more Halloween fun listed here!

It's a sports fan's favorite season

With the Titans, Preds, Sounds and SC, there's plenty to enjoy!

The Titans season kicks off on Sunday, September 8 in Chicago, but their first home game will be against the Jets on September 15 at noon.

The Preds begin their 2024-25 season at Bridgestone on October 10 against the Dallas Stars!

The Nashville Sounds season has been running since March, but you can still catch games throughout the month of September.

Nashville SC's season has been underway since February and their regular season end on October 19! Make sure you head on out to Geodis!

Soccer Football doesn't end there! The U.S. Women's National Team heads to Geodis on October 27 to take on Iceland in an International Friendly!

Teresa Wasson/AP The trees are beginning to change color on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012, on Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County, Tenn. The fall foliage season is expected to be colorful in much of the Southeast. (AP Photo/Teresa Wasson)

There's plenty of ways to take in the beautiful Tennessee nature!

Celebrate Autumn at Cheekwood from September 14 through October 27!

You absolutely cannot miss the foliage along Natchez Trace Parkway. There's not a bad view!

Looking for something a bit closer to downtown? The Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge connects Shelby Bottoms and Two Rivers Park and it's absolutely breathtaking in the fall.

We can't forget the popular spots like Radnor Lake, Percy Warner or Harpeth River! Head on over to these for a hike and a great view!

Alex Maxwell Midnight Sun is just one of five stages where musicians will perform at Pilgrimage Festival.

There's always plenty of festivals going on!

We do our best to keep you updated on all the events going on in the area and fall is one of those times you should have this link bookmarked!

From music festivals like Pilgrimage, AmericanaFest, Touch of Brews and the Red Bull Juke Box to local festivals like Nashville Brew Fest and the Nashville Film Festival, there's so much to enjoy each and every weekend! Be sure to check out our events calendar so you don't miss out!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.