'We're kind of the epicenter of influenza right now:' TN among states leading the nation in flu activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three states — including Tennessee — are seeing very high activity levels of the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"We're kind of the epicenter of influenza right now," Dr. James Antoon, a flu researcher at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, said.

In fact, this week two school districts, Coffee and Perry counties had to close to try to keep everyone healthy.

Antoon said this year things are particularly bad because multiple viruses are a threat.

"Covid is the unknown here. We know we're having a lot of RSV. We're going to have a very severe flu season, but we don't know what's going to happen with COVID, and there's a lot of concern about this triple pandemic or tripledemic of RSV, flu, COVID circulating at the same time," he said.

But despite the surge in sickness, not many people are getting their flu shot.

"What's very concerning is this year for influenza, only about 25% of children have received their influenza vaccine," Antoon said.

The Metro Public Health Department is working to drive that number up by offering free flu shots at community centers and different locations across town.

Kristin Bell said she signed her family up for the free flu shots after hearing that germs have been flying at school.

"It's getting really bad at my daughters school," Bell said. "There have been so many kids out with the flu everybody needs to get the shot."

Antoon said it's not too late to get your shot, and if you get it now, you'll be ready to go for the holidays.

"It takes about two weeks to get the full effect, so getting your child vaccinated now or tomorrow, will get that protection in time for the Thanksgiving gatherings," he said.

Doctors also recommend practicing safety measures many became familiar with during the pandemic, wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands.

The Metro Public Health Department will continue to offer free flu shots by appointment.

If you missed out on getting your flu shot today, you can receive yours free of charge at any MPHD clinic. Appointments can be made by calling your nearest clinic. pic.twitter.com/2fwpoS0Vta — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) November 10, 2022