'We’re not looking to infringe on people’s privacy': License Plate Reader program begins in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After being debated in Metro Council for years, Nashville's first license plate readers are expected to be installed soon.

They're here for just a six-month trial run, at least for now.

"This is one of my most nightmarish locations," said Councilwoman Joy Styles, who represents District 32.

It's not just rush hour when things can little rowdy on Bell Road in South Nashville.

"Which is where we have our fast and furious individuals, shutting that intersection down," said Styles.

Styles is getting her wish.

Metro will install 39 license plate reader cameras in the next few weeks. Twenty-four will be on fixed poles, five on portable trailers and 10 on selected police cars. They are required to be positioned fairly all across Davidson County. They're also required to post an accompanying sign that announces there is an LPR recording nearby.

"We need LPRs to know who’s participating in the reckless driving, but also who’s participating in other illegal activity," said Styles.

Quietly, Metro Police released a video on YouTube, unveiling the rules of the road when it comes to the LPRs.

"Violent crimes, amber alerts, silver alerts, we’re looking for stolen tags, we’re looking for stolen cars," explained Councilwoman Styles.

Perhaps more significantly, there are strict rules for what they won't be used for. "We’re not looking to infringe on people’s privacy," she said. "We are not looking to watch you go to a bakery every single day. We’re not looking to watch you hang out with your friends. We are looking for crimes specifically."

But Councilman Dave Rosenberg, who represents District 35, isn't convinced there's enough oversight to ensure they're used instead of abused.

"I’m disappointed that we’re doing it," said Rosenberg. "There’s very little accountability. The public won’t have access to how this data is used."

Rosenberg also thinks it's almost certain the trial run will become permanent.

"The administration is in favor of it. MNPD is in favor of it. Both of them are really good at PR and they’re going to paint it to be a huge success no matter how bad it is," he said.

Styles says there are safeguards in place to ensure accountability.

"The National Crime Database that they’re using. Only certain people have access to that. And Chief Drake determines those individuals, and that’s less than 10 individuals," said Councilwoman Styles.

She hopes, if nothing else, the very presence of the cameras will tame this rowdy road.

"If you know there’s a camera watching you, you know you’re in a stolen car and it’s looking for your license plate, I don’t think you’re going to park in a busy intersection to try and do donuts. You’re going to try to avoid these cameras at all costs," she said.

It will be up to Metro Council to end the program after six months or to make them permanent.