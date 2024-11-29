'We're trying to prevent fraud': New Tennessee driver's license requirements incoming for some drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Every day, Tennessee’s population grows. But if you're moving here from one of nine different states, you may have to chase after an extra document before they'll hand you a Tennessee driver’s license.

“He’s super excited to learn how to drive. I think he’s ready,” said Shauna Seymore.

For her baby about to be behind the wheel by himself, safety on the road is a priority for Shauna.

“We’re just out here getting a little more practice turning,” she said.

“I feel good it’s getting comfortable. I’m getting the hang of it,” said her son, Shawn Seymore.

Tennessee's Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced a change for driver's licenses.

Starting Jan. 10, drivers relocating from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must also bring a copy of their Motor Vehicle Record when applying for a Tennessee license.

“We’re trying to prevent fraud and also the safety of drivers,” said Melody Rampy with the Department of Homeland Security. “Their whole purpose is to start with was one driver, one license.”

Rampy says these nine states have yet to subscribe to a national database, the State-to-State Verification Service, or S2S.

It allows Tennessee to electronically access your driving record.

“There are a lot of drivers who try to transfer with a suspended license, and we don’t want to trade them a valid license here if they should be driving,” said Rampy. “It’s just one of those things if it’s required, it feels like an inconvenience, but if you want your license then that's what it takes."

Shauna said it’s a worthwhile change if it means safer drivers on the road — especially as her son will be joining them with his new permit.

Rampy says those states will eventually get added to the S2S, it’s a matter of when.

The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security says it’s also not a difficult document to secure.

They have several links to state portals to secure a copy of your Motor Vehicle Record.

