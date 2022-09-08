West Nashville group hosting rally addressing issues at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A West Nashville community group is once again rallying to return Brookmeade Park to the public. There have been lengthy discussions from the city to do so, but so far the group said nothing's happened.

The group is holding a rally Thursday at 5 p.m. which will back the need for an exit plan for the campers, as well as a need for mental health and addiction support to help those remaining on the property.

On the outskirts, you can easily spot a large amount of debris on any given day, but going deeper into the park the group said there are still more than 40 people from the unhoused community who call it home. A handful of members from the community said they have no intention of leaving.

Reclaim Brookmeade Park, a local group that began efforts more than a year and a half ago to help their neighbors and restore the park, want the city to step in and find homes for the remaining people living there and have a more visible presence at the park.

They say the taxpayers in the area deserve to have their green space and the people occupying the space deserve more resources to be able to leave.

Rebecca Lowe with the group said the park should not be used as a refuge and wants the city to take more concrete action.

"We need a short-term solution. There has to be something addressed to folks that are newly homeless and have nowhere to go. We’re just not sufficiently supplied for that here in Nashville," said Lowe.

The city is planning a park cleanup for September 16. Lowe said they’ve had three previously, but the debris and people continue to overflow through the park.