West Nashville neighbors say pack of dogs responsible for multiple attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman in West Nashville said she filed reports with Metro Animal Care and Control after an encounter with three dogs.

Rachael Boggs said she was attacked on Wednesday by the dogs on Croly Drive. She said the dogs ran up behind her while she was jogging and bit her legs and side.

"I started screaming and didn't know what was happening and then I realized I probably needed to calm down because they were continuing to attack at that point," Boggs said.

Since this happened, she's heard from her Charlotte Park neighbors that this has happened to others.

"They'd been bitten or chased or their dog had been attacked by the other dogs," Boggs explained.

Metro Animal Care and Control impounded the dogs after Boggs made the report. The dogs were brought to the shelter where their owner picked them up the next day.

"The owner did seem a bit remorseful," said Ashley Harrington, MACC field supervisor.

As for the other alleged attacks with the same dogs, Harrington said they have not taken any other reports recently.

"We don't know if you've been bitten by a dog and you don't tell us. We urge the community to give us a call and let us know what's going on," Harrington said.

In this case, the owner was issued citations for letting the dogs roam. In Nashville, it is illegal to let a dog run off the owner's property and not under the control of the owner, either by leash, cord, chain or otherwise.

Still, it bothers Boggs that the dogs are in the neighborhood and this could happen again.

"I'm mainly concerned for my neighbors and I want to feel safe walking around my house. My roommate, he takes the dog out now and carries a baseball bat. They have a 50 pound and he thinks if three dogs run up, she's going to think they're playing," Boggs said.

Boggs said she wants to file a vicious dog complaint so the owner has to answer in court. There is a chance that would lead to the dogs being rehomed.

To make a bite report, call MACC at 615-862-7928. You have one year to file a complaint. If you're attacked and it's a true emergency call 911.