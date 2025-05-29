West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville health officials want you to be on the lookout after they detected the season's first case of the West Nile Virus in Madison this week.

The Metro Public Health Department reports it was found in a mosquito pool that had been sent in from Neelys Bend Road in Madison.

The virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes, so you should take precautions now to avoid bites.

Ways to do this include dumping standing water, like in birdbaths, limiting time outdoors at dusk and night when mosquitoes are most active, and wearing mosquito repellent approved for use by the CDC. There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported this year.

The MPHD Pest Management team is offering free backyard inspections if you're interested. You can call 615-340-5660 to schedule an inspection. They'll also teach you about places on your property where mosquitos could easily breed and multiply.

