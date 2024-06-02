West Wilson Middle School to celebrate ribbon cutting of new building

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday, students and staff at West Wilson Middle School in Mount Juliet will finally get to celebrate having their own building again, more than four years after tornadoes destroyed the school.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 2 p.m. and people will be able to tour the new building they have patiently waited for.

Before the March 2020 tornadoes, the school off of North Mt. Juliet Road had about 800 students. Those students were split between Mt. Juliet Middle School and Mt. Juliet High to continue learning.

Two years later the Wilson County Commission approved $60 million in bonds to rebuild West Wilson.

The school has shared pictures and videos of the progress throughout construction. The painted rock that withstood the tornadoes has gotten a makeover and is ready to go in front of the new building.

Around the anniversary of the tornadoes, teachers were given the first tour, and many were moved to tears remembering the devastation the tornadoes caused, but they are looking forward to this fresh start.

Students are out of school for the summer, but it is exciting they will be able to start the next school year in August in their new building.

NewsChannel 5 will be at the ribbon cutting, so keep an eye on updates and watch the evening newscast to hear how the West Wilson community reacts to the new school.