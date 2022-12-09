Western Kentucky tornadoes: A year later, teen author writes book to help children cope with loss

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the hardest hit areas during last December’s tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky was Dawson Springs. Nineteen people were killed and countless lives changed.

Emma Argo, 16 and her family survived that scary night last December, then turned their focus to helping neighbors and friends.

It was during her time volunteering at her church outreach center when she found a purpose.

"I saw child after child come in. They got the stuff that they needed, but I didn't see them understanding why they needed it and what happened,” said Argo.

The honor student wanted to help kids deal with the disaster.

“I thought let's make a book to help them better understand what happened and once they get that understanding, maybe they will see that there is some good that can come out of a tragic disaster like this," said Argo.

That's when the idea of "Bruce's Home Run" was born.

It was fully illustrated and written by Argo, then self-published with the help of her family.

The characters in the book are special not only to her but also all of the people in Dawson Springs.

"Bruce is named after Jenny Bruce. She was a church member and a family friend that passed away in the tornado,” said Argo. “Oak is Oaklynn Koon, she was 2 months old when she passed away from the tornado."

Argo has sold more than a hundred copies of the book and said it is a love letter to the resilient town of Dawson Springs.

“I really do care about the families that went through this tragic event and I want them to know that they will be on the hearts and minds of everybody, forever," said Argo.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the book is being donated to maintain a memorial garden located on South Main Street in Dawson Springs.

If you’d like to get a copy, you can buy it through her “Beautiful Little Monsters” Facebook page.