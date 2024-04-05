'We've started to see a lot of problems' Salvation Army in Clarksville needs a new roof

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Salvation Army in Clarksville is needing to replace the roof for its building on Kraft street. It was built back in 2009.

They started seeing issues with the roof over the last couple of years. They are looking to raise $65,000 by the end of next month.

"We have a couple of our rooms where we're not able to shelter anyone right now," Major Kati Chase said.

You can clearly see spots that are being impacted and the damage left behind. Major Chase said the community really rallied behind them back in 2009 to get the resources they needed and she said the need has come again.

"The need has come again to raise the resources to be able to repair and replace our roof so that we can optimize our service here in the community," Major Chase said.

If you are wanting to donate to help with getting the roof replaced, you can do that here