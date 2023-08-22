What are 'Right to Repair' laws and how do they impact you?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When your ‘check engine’ light comes on, you might not know what’s wrong, but your automaker does and it doesn’t have to share that information with you.

There’s a bill before Congress that would change that, to give you more information about what's going on under your hood. A few states already have this kind of law on the books.

They're known “Right to Repair” laws.

Service technicians say just because you’re in the driver's seat, doesn’t give you total control if there’s a problem with your ride.

“So that’s your car, but you don’t get to make decisions on how it’s taken care of, who takes care of it, even if you want to do your own service," said Dustin Atwood from A-1 Custom Car Care. "All of a sudden, it’s not your car anymore.”

If your car breaks down, automakers direct you to the dealership. But is that always the best option?

“They could let it set out there however long they want and you have no options to get it repaired quicker somewhere else,” Atwood said.

“Right to Repair” is supported by organizations like Consumer Reports. It gives customers information about their vehicle. That way, consumers have a choice on

where to go for repairs. Leaders with the Auto Care Association say having options saves money.

“Through our research and surveys, we have conducted – the cost of repair is on average 36% less in the independent aftermarket rather than the dealership,” said Bill Hanvey, President and CEO of the Auto Care Association.

The National Automobile Dealers Association opposes the Right to Repair.

In a statement on its website, it says aftermarket companies like repair shops then ‘gain access to automakers' proprietary information’. Which it says can create new privacy, vehicle security and safety risks.

“The security issue is kind of a red herring. Repairs shops just need the data required to fix your car; they’re not rewriting the car’s software. What’s really dangerous is people driving unrepaired cars around because they can’t afford to take it to the manufacturer,” said Consumer Reports Justin Brookman.

NADA says necessary information to repair vehicles is already available, but service techs tell Consumer Reports it’s not enough and confusing.

“When I’m working on domestic, European and Asian it’s all over the board with the equipment that I need," Atwood said. "The websites in order to get those cars repaired. You have some access to whatever they deem to do good, adequate repairs with.”

He says it’s a speed bump.

The Right to Repair “issue” affects not just cars. You can run into the same sort of problems trying to fix your electronics. New York was the first state in the country to pass a law late last year that allows consumers to repair their own digital devices or get them repaired at an independent repair shop.

Under this law, manufacturers are required to make parts available to both consumers and repair shops for electronic devices they sell in that state. It's expected to spread to other states now across the country.