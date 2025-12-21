What are the best gifts for kids on the spectrum?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Giving gifts is a classic tradition this time of year, and it's important to remember kids on the spectrum have different needs, and some holiday gifts are better than others.

ABS Kids, which provides special therapy for children with autism, works with these children year-round. Around the holidays, when families go home and the kids aren't at the center, they still want to make sure their needs are met.

"We want to think of things that are actually going to be functional and helpful for them rather than causing more challenges," said Melanie Hamblin with ABS Kids.

She explains it's critical to be mindful of the sensory or social demands of these children. Visual or tactile toys that are not noisy are flashy can be good fits, and games that encourage cooperation instead of competition are ideal.

Here are things ABS Kids said you can keep in mind while buying for kids on the spectrum:

1. Think in senses, not ages

• Noise-reducing headphones

• Weighted lap pads

• Chewable jewelry

• Compact fidget kits

• Soft fabrics, dimmable lights and toys that balance movement and calm

2. Support routines and independence

• Visual timers

• “First-then” boards

• Picture-based baking or craft sets

• Step-by-step build kits

• Labeled bins that make cleanup part of play

3. Build connection without pressure

• Cooperative board games

• Open-ended art or construction materials

• Activities kids can join at their own pace

4. Choose experiences that actually land

• Preview videos or social stories

• “Quiet hour” events

• Gift cards for sensory-friendly gyms, swim lessons or museums with calm rooms

• Packing ear protection, snacks and comfort items

"I'd say noisy environments, being around too many people, crowds, things that could be overstimulating like lights, like any flashing lights, could be a lot," Hamblin said.

She added that sticking to routine this time of year is helpful for the kids as well.

ABS Kids, which helps hundreds of families across the mid-State, is available for any questions you might have.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.