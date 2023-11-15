What are the strings attached to federal education funding? Lawmakers aren't sure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What strings are attached to federal dollars isn't completely clear to Tennessee lawmakers after two weeks of an education task force meant to answer that very question.

Ultimately, legislators will decide whether to accept $1.8 billion in federal funds, dollars Tennesseans send to the federal government every year when they pay taxes.

The Tennessee Office of the Comptroller told lawmakers Wednesday that it truly needs a legal to determine all the federal requirements versus those in Tennessee.

"Do you know what federal requirements we could go forego if we don't take the money? Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said. "Do you know what we could do away with? What strings can we forego if we don't take the money?

The Office of Research and Accountability told Hensley and the other panelists present that it would take going through the code of federal regulations to find that answer, which is not one their office could provide.

Only members of the House attended the last meeting of the education task force on Wednesday afternoon. The Republican Senate members collectively all had previous engagements in their districts, according to Senate spokesperson Molly Gormley.

In between two meetings of the task force, parents of kids whose children could be affected by lawmakers redoing funding said they were enraged that they weren't allowed to testify their perspectives.

"The so-called strings are not burdensome requirements but rather ensure the protection of the most vulnerable children," parent Ashley Warbington said. "In an era of uncertainty, accepting federal funds ensures stability and financial security for our schools."

Lawmakers said in previous meetings they wanted to pick and choose what federal programs to participate in. However, the Tennessee Department of Education said they were not sure if that would be feasible. Lawmakers said they wanted a “‘cafeteria-style” approach so they would have the final say.

The comptroller's office said the state could apply for a waiver to avoid some of the federal guidelines, but lawmakers never said which ones they wanted to avoid.

Where this came from

House Speaker Cameron Sexton first raised the issue of federal education funding at the beginning of the legislative session. Months later, after both the regular session and the special session, he set up a task force to address the question.

As it stands, Tennessee receives around 30% of its annual budget from federal money, but as he said in February, Sexton would like to remove $1.8 billion from that percentage. Federal dollars are also at least 10% of the state's education budget. Sexton has not said specifically what requirements he is worried about when it comes to federal funds.

Gov. Bill Lee didn't have much to say about the task force on Wednesday when he gathered with reporters.

"I didn't appoint them," Lee said. "I didn't ask them."

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Sexton, asking him what he thought of the task force. His office never responded.

Lawmakers on the task force will prepare a report for the entire legislature on their findings. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said he looked forward to that report.

“From its inception, the primary mission of the working group has been fact-finding," McNally said." The hearings conducted in recent days have served that mission. The group heard from a wide variety of education stakeholders and experts who have given members and the public a more comprehensive view of how federal dollars interact with Tennessee’s education system. I look forward to reading the group’s final report in the coming weeks.”

No further meetings have been set for the task force, but nothing is keeping them from it. The legislature reconvenes Jan. 9.