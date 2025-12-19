What days and times will BNA be busiest this holiday season?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hanukkah is in full swing, and Christmas is one week away, followed shortly by the New Year holiday!

So you can imagine, millions ready to travel will be flocking to the airport in droves.

Michael Christaldi, flying home to Florida on Thursday, is taking off one day before BNA says travel should ramp up this weekend.

"Leaving early to avoid the rush," he said. "I always say to my daughter, you'll never say to yourself I got here too early!"

TSA said that while there will not be records broken at BNA in terms of expected passengers, it's a good idea to keep in mind certain times and days that are projected to be busier than others.

TSA said Early mornings and late afternoons will likely be the most crowded in the security lines. BNA officials add that this Friday through Monday, plus the day after Christmas and the day after New Year's, will be peak travel days.

When packing for a trip, it might also help to remember sharp items — like scissors, wine openers and knives — are not allowed in your carry-on.

In the meantime, Christaldi will be avoiding the crowds.

"This way I can watch the news and see everybody else waiting in lines and hear about all the delays...without being...[amid the chaos]," he laughed.

Officials said you can also help yourself avoid a headache by arriving early, knowing alternate routes to the airport — like exit 216-B or Murfreesboro Pike — and checking your flight status regularly.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.