What do you think of the Bristol Motor Speedway proposal? Today is the day you can weigh in

Posted at 8:21 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 09:21:35-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People now have the chance to speak their minds on the proposed changes to the speedway over at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

A Board of Fair Commissioners meeting will allow comments from the public. The meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Historic Metro Courthouse on the second floor.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported that the Bristol Motor Speedway proposal comes with the goal of hosting NASCAR one day, plus making room for plenty of fans with a grandstand big enough to fit about 30,000 people.

Each person gets two minutes to speak with those for the changes starting and those against following.

You can find more background on the proposed changes here.

