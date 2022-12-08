What do you think of the Bristol Motor Speedway proposal? Today is the day you can weigh in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People now have the chance to speak their minds on the proposed changes to the speedway over at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

A Board of Fair Commissioners meeting will allow comments from the public. The meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Historic Metro Courthouse on the second floor.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported that the Bristol Motor Speedway proposal comes with the goal of hosting NASCAR one day, plus making room for plenty of fans with a grandstand big enough to fit about 30,000 people.

Each person gets two minutes to speak with those for the changes starting and those against following.

