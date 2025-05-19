What experts want you to know about prostate cancer after Biden's diagnosis raises questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to his office. The diagnosis came Friday for the 82-year-old, who has been a longtime supporter of cancer research.

The news has surprised many, given that Biden had access to an entire medical team during his presidency.

Dr. Daniel Barocas, executive vice-chair of the Department of Urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explained how this type of cancer can develop.

"Those more aggressive or higher grade tumors can progress and often do so rapidly, so it's really impossible to tell how long it's been lingering, whether it arose quickly and metastasized quickly, or whether it was more of a smoldering course," Dr. Daniel Barocas said.

The American Cancer Society recommends that men between 40 and 70 talk with their health care provider about whether to be screened for prostate cancer. Men who want to be screened should get the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. The digital rectal exam (DRE) may also be done as part of screening. African American men, as well as men who have a first-degree relative, should have that discussion sooner rather than later.

Notably, prostate cancer screening is not typically recommended for men over 70 who are at average risk.

"Prostate cancer tends to be a slow-growing malignancy; therefore, testing after a certain age doesn't seem to benefit people in terms of longevity," Dr. Barocas said.

There are many types of prostate cancer. Some are mild enough that they are just monitored without the need for treatment.

In Biden's case, hormone therapy will likely be used to manage the cancer, according to Dr. Barocas.

"Those medications can keep it at bay for a long time. They are not curative, but they can usually halt the growth of cancer for a long time," Dr. Barocas said.

He also addressed questions about Biden's previous cognitive issues, clarifying that this new diagnosis is likely unrelated.

"There's no direct association between prostate cancer and cognitive function. I think that's important to point out," Dr. Barocas said.

