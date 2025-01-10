Watch Now
What freezing temps? Man takes plunge in Percy Priest Lake during snowstorm

We found a man taking a post-workout plunge into the frigid Percy Priest Lake in Nashville on Friday — and enjoying every minute of it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you heard of those trendy post-workout ice bath tubs? Well, one man took the opportunity to DIY with all the snow Friday.

We found Cody Eckman cooling off in a frigid Percy Priest Lake in Donelson — and enjoying every minute of it.

By day, Cody is a maintenance tech at Nashville International Airport. But by snow day, Cody says there’s no better place to be than in the middle of Percy Priest Lake.

Cody says he's a fitness guy, who doesn't have one of those trendy cold plunge tubs; on a day like today, he doesn’t need one.

And safe to say, before you try something like this, you'd probably want to get your doctor's advice first. But for the rest of us these next few days, Cody has some advice of his own.

“Go outside, be in the snow, have fun, don't be inside on your phones the whole time,” Cody said.

Cody says with more wintery conditions in the forecast, he'll be back out again.

