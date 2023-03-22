What is Ramadan? The Islamic holy month explained

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon!

It's the holy month of fasting and is centered around prayer, reflection and community.

During the sacred month, those celebrating use this time to grow spiritually as well as build stronger relationships with Allah. This is achieved through prayer!

The start date for Ramadan this year falls on the evening of March 22 and ends on Friday, April 21, with the following Saturday and Sunday celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

From sunrise to sunset, practicing Muslims will abstain from eating and drinking and at sundown, an evening meal known as Iftar, or the fast-breaking meal will take place.

Around Nashville specifically, the Islamic Center of Nashville will welcome guests around the city to share in an iftar dinner and enjoy a presentation built on building bridges in the community.

This will be held at both of their mosques: 12South (2515 12th Ave S) & Bellevue Mosque (7337 Charlotte Pk)

ICN 12South: Monday, April 3rd; Tues. April 11th

ICN Bellevue: Sunday, March 26th; Thurs. April 6th

The program will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by the iftar. An RSVP is recommended.