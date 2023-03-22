Watch Now
What is Ramadan? The Islamic holy month explained

Indonesia Ramadan
Achmad Ibrahim/AP
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Millions of Muslims in Indonesia are gearing up to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start on Thursday, with traditions and ceremonies across the world's most populous Muslim-majority country amid soaring food prices. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Indonesia Ramadan
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:06:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon!

It's the holy month of fasting and is centered around prayer, reflection and community.

During the sacred month, those celebrating use this time to grow spiritually as well as build stronger relationships with Allah. This is achieved through prayer!

The start date for Ramadan this year falls on the evening of March 22 and ends on Friday, April 21, with the following Saturday and Sunday celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

From sunrise to sunset, practicing Muslims will abstain from eating and drinking and at sundown, an evening meal known as Iftar, or the fast-breaking meal will take place.

Around Nashville specifically, the Islamic Center of Nashville will welcome guests around the city to share in an iftar dinner and enjoy a presentation built on building bridges in the community.

This will be held at both of their mosques: 12South (2515 12th Ave S) & Bellevue Mosque (7337 Charlotte Pk)

ICN 12South: Monday, April 3rd; Tues. April 11th
ICN Bellevue: Sunday, March 26th; Thurs. April 6th

The program will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by the iftar. An RSVP is recommended.

