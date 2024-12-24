What makes a Christmas song sound so festive? Nashville songwriters explain!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Whether it's sitting in traffic or riding an elevator, holiday music is likely piping into your ears everywhere you go right now.

While each tune is unique, many songs have similar elements that give them that festive feel.

Two Tennessee songwriters, Corey Lee Barker and J4 explain how it all works.

Barker and J4 have found a niche in writing holiday tunes.

“So after the sixth person called me Christmas Corey, I kind of adopted it,” said Barker, a songwriter who works on more than 200 Christmas songs every year.

Many of them end up in the soundtracks of holiday movies for Hallmark and other networks.

Barker has had more than 1700 songs recorded by singers or placed in movies over the course of his career.

“People liked what I was doing in the Christmas world and wanted to keep coming to me to make their songs more commercial,” Barker said.

While there's no specific recipe for a holiday hit, according to Barker there are some key ingredients.

Barker said some chords lend themselves to Christmas songs.

“My favorite chord is the four minor. So if I'm writing in G, I put a C minor to set up the hook,” Barker said.

Recording artist and songwriter J4 frequently collaborates with Barker, they've spent time writing together at Nashvox Studios in Nashville.

In addition to writing, J4 sings many of the songs that end up in Christmas movies.

“The quintessential Christmas chord that everyone will tell you is the minor seven, flat five," J4 said. “The other one is the five, seven, add 13. It's just that it has such a nostalgic sound."

For Barker music that brings up memories for the listener is an important aspect too.

"I think of your favorite moments that you spent with your family,” Barker said.

While the lyrics of Christmas songs tend to have a common thread, J4 said he usually takes one of a few approaches.

“Your lyrics have to be something that has to do with one of three topics. The excitement of the season, the love of the season, and the reason for the season,” J4 said.

Both Barker and J4 said they are thankful to get to work with movie producers and collaborate with singers to create holiday tunes.

