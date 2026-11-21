NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Behind every great country song is someone who wrote it.

As country music's biggest week comes to a close, we're turning the spotlight away from the stars and onto the people who put pen to paper and create the music we love.

NewsChannel 5 entertainment photojournalist Jimmy Farmer caught up with some of Nashville's songwriters and asked them one seemingly simple question:

What makes a great song?

As it turns out, that's not such an easy question to answer.

Some needed a moment to think about it.

Others had their answers ready. But their responses reflected a common theme: A great song is more than just words and a melody. It's about telling a story, making an emotional connection and creating something that stays with the listener.

While their approaches to songwriting may differ, they all share a passion for creating music that touches people's lives.

Watch the video above to hear how Nashville's songwriters answered the question.