What makes life worth living? These Nashville students have an idea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an unusual assignment.

A professor encouraged students to think about what a meaningful life looks like.

As part of the students' final grade, they gave a "commencement address" as though they were giving advice to future graduates. Dr. Clay Stauffer teaches Moral Leadership at Vanderbilt University.

He asked them to consider: what makes life worth living?

What does it mean to think about others in a world where so many think about themselves?

What leads to happiness?

They are questions we should all consider.