What Nashville's new juvenile justice center, the Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment, will look like

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment (NYCE) would replace the current Juvenile Justice center on Woodland Street.

While the new site off Brick Church Pike doesn't show much now, Wednesday offered a glimpse into the future, as officials unveiled renderings of the proposed campus that Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway says will bring different services to help kids all in one place.

"The amount of space we'll be able to do more things with, partners and different organizations," Calloway said.

Calloway knows well the constraints of the current Juvenile Justice Center, and an incident in 2019 when four teens escaped from the facility, including two accused of murder.

She says the new center's construction and security would keep something like that from happening again.

For now, Calloway says she's counting down the days (which are still more likely years) before the Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment opens its doors.

The groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled in a couple months, with an anticipated mid-2026 move-in.