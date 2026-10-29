What should you do with your Halloween pumpkin? Try composting it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Halloween season, many of us will be carving or painting pumpkins — but what do you do with them after the holiday?

One option is composting, a way your pumpkin can give back beyond just being a decoration.

If you want to give composting a try, you'll want to remove things that can't be composted, like wax, glitter or other materials. You'll also want to remove the seeds, so you don't have random pumpkins popping up in your composting pile.

Micah Puncochar is the co-founder and director of commercial partnerships with Compost Nashville, a curbside composting service in Nashville.

According to Compost Nashville, food "waste" doesn't belong in a landfill. The company collects leftovers and turns them into nutrient-rich compost for Tennessee farms and community gardens.

Curious how curbside composting actually works and what you can and can't toss in the bin? Watch the full video in the player above for a step-by-step look at composting your pumpkin the right way — and if you've got composting questions or a green tip of your own, reach out to me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.