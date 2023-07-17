What sort of changes would you like to see in your neighborhood?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having a say about changes families like to see in their neighborhoods has been a top priority for city leaders.

Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper asked for ideas to be submitted and now city is in the process of narrowing down more than 1,300 suggestions.

Those ideas come from families all across Davidson County giving their say about how $10 million should be spent on improvements. It's part of Mayor Cooper's 2023 "Participatory Budgeting Process."

It first began just focusing on North Nashville in 2022, but expanded county-wide this year. Cooper recognized the importance of letting taxpayers choose where money is going in their community...

A trial run of the program in Bordeaux last year resulted in things like new bus shelters, speed bumps and upgrades to parks for that community.

This year some of those ideas include installing guardrails in accident-prone areas, adding splash pads and expanding sidewalks. City leaders have been tasked with narrowing the list of more than a thousand down to 35.

Like last year, once they finalize that list public voting will begin in the fall and the winning projects will be rolled out in January.