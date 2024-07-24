What to expect ahead of President Biden's speech Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Biden plans to speak to the nation Wednesday night, addressing his decision to leave the Presidential race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

What will the nation hear from the President? We put the question to NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan.

"I suspect they'd like to hear him say in person why he decided he didn't want to run for a second term," Nolan said.

With Vice President Kamala Harris now taking center stage on the campaign trail, what role will President Biden have?

How involved will he be in campaigning, when polls, especially in swing states, showed he himself would have an uphill battle beating former president Donald Trump?

"He's still not very popular, Nolan said. "He's one of the more underwater presidents in terms of his job performance most of the time he's been there."

And the big question: will the change less than four months until election day change what might have been the result with President Biden running?

"We'll have to see, she was polling about the same as Biden, a point up or down. with what he was doing," Nolan said.

All as the nation will hear from President Biden for the first time since his big announcement, on Wednesday night.