What to expect opening weekend of the new Tanger Outlets in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is finally here! The grand opening of the new Tanger Outlets in Antioch is Friday and it will be celebrated all weekend long.

It all starts with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. in the central green space.

The ceremony is open to the public and then at 10 a.m. more than 60 stores and restaurants will open to the first customers.

The first 250 guests will receive a VIP gift and a chance to meet the stars from the hit Netflix show "The Home Edit," Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

There will be live music, entertainment, and activities for the whole family all weekend to celebrate the opening. There will also be great deals, special gifts, and store events.

On Sunday, there will be a Tanger Tailgate to watch and cheer on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff for the game is at noon.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said Nashville and the Antioch area will truly benefit from this development.

"There have been a lot of people very excited. I think you'll see big crowds this weekend," said O'Connell. "We certainly hope that Tanger shares our interest in collaborating with the state on specific improvements at the interchange there and along Bell Road. But I think overall, the economic impact is going to be significant."

You can find more information about events, deals, and a list of stores on the Tanger Outlets Nashville website.