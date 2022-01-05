What to know before heading to Whataburger on opening day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whataburger will be opening its first location in Tennessee on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

City leaders expect heavy traffic and potential backups in the area of the Whataburger, located on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Hermitage area, and they'll be implementing a special traffic plan to ease the expected congestion.

Entry to the restaurant will only be allowed from Old Hickory Boulevard in the north and southbound lanes, and exit will only be allowed southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard. There will be no access from Juarez Drive.

Police and security will be out to help direct traffic.

Brittany and Jason Smith were the first in line at the restaurant, arriving just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, ready to get their hands on a Whataburger or some spicy ketchup.

The couple met 12 years ago after Brittany moved to Tennessee from the motherland of Whataburger: Texas. The couple got married nine years ago — their anniversary falls on on the same day Whataburger opens in Hermitage.

"It's really symbolic that Texas came to Tennessee once and now Texas has come to Tennessee, 12 years ago and then again here," Brittany said, referring to both herself and the burger franchise.

